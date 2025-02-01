SpaceX warns of potential sonic boom during Falcon 9 launch Saturday afternoon

On Saturday, SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:02 p.m.

The mission will reportedly carry 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, SpaceX says the first-stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Officials report that residents in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the launch.

However, most residents living on the Central Coast will likely be too far away from the droneship to hear the landing.

Backup launch opportunities are available until 6:47 p.m. on Saturday. Company officials say additional launch opportunities are also available on Sunday starting at 2:29 p.m.

You can watch the launch live on the SpaceX website or on the new X TV app.