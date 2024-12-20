Central Coast residents may hear sonic boom early Saturday during SpaceX launch

SpaceX is targeting early Saturday morning for a Falcon 9 Launch of the Bandwagon-2 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Officials say there are 30 payloads on board the mission belonging to KOREA ADD, Arrow Science and Technology, Exolaunch, HawkEye 360, Maverick Space Systems, Sidus Space, Tomorrow Companies Inc., True Anomaly, and Think Orbital.

Following stage separation, the first stage booster is set to make its way back to Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Because of this, SpaceX representatives say there is the possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing.

However, the volume and range of the sound are reportedly dependent on weather and other conditions.

If needed, SpaceX officials say there is a backup launch opportunity on Sunday at 3:12 a.m.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff and can be watched on the SpaceX website, X account, or the new X TV app.