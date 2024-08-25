Central Coast Ride & Rally to Cure ALS event hits San Luis Obispo

On Saturday in San Luis Obispo, the ALS Network invited locals to its 3rd annual Central Coast Ride & Rally to Cure ALS event.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a disease that affects the nervous system and muscle function.

Community members met at Bang the Drum Brewery, where they could choose to bike or walk several different distances in support of ALS research.

Organizers say that funds raised from today's event will support the ALS Network, which offers free direct-care services to people affected by the disease.

Asher Garfinkel, the Vice President of Community Outreach at ALS Network, told KSBY about the struggles of having the disease.

"Until there are treatments and cures for ALS that are effective, care is proven to be the best thing to help people live longer and better with this awful disease," Garfinkel said. "Currently, there are only modestly effective treatments and there [is] no cure."

To donate to the cause or find out more about the organization, you can visit ALS Network's website.

