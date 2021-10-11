Central Coast RV show takes over Madonna Meadows

Over the weekend, hundreds of recreational vehicles lined Madonna Meadows for the Central Coast RV Show.

Organizers said customers came in from all over including visitors from Texas and Arizona.

The event aims to showcase over 30 of the best brands in the RV industry. According to event organizers, the five-day event also has trailers, fifth wheels, motor homes, van campers and even pop-up trailers.

"It's like living at home, it has a fireplace, everything you need there, bathroom, kitchen, TV entertainment, watch football games," said Max Carlon, a resident in Nipomo.

The event has lenders, vendors, and trade appraisers available for those interested in buying or trading.

Vendors recommend those interested to plan ahead. For example: have a budget, be ready to ask questions and dress comfortably.

The Central Coast RV Show will continue through Monday, Oct. 11 until 6 p.m.