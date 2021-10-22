Central Coast schools participate in the Great California ShakeOut

Thursday, October 21 is the date of this year's Great California ShakeOut.

In the state, more than 7.5 million people registered to take part in the drill at 10:15 a.m.

Also, at 10:15 a.m., people across the state who had downloaded the MyShake app received a test alert.

The free app, which was developed by the University of California, Berkeley seismology lab, provides statewide earthquake early warning alert

On the Central Coast, 3,000 kids participated at Pioneer Valley High School.

"Every year when we do this, I usually have a script that I read and I just go through and I talk to the kids about the importance of moving away from windows, any heavy objects that aren't secured onto walls, and we want the kids to take cover underneath either a desk or a table,” said Shanda Herrera, the principal at Pioneer Valley High School.

The California Great Shake Out is seen as an opportunity to prepare students and staff in case a major earthquake happens at school, home or while people are on vacation.