Central Coast schools stack up in new U.S. News Best Colleges report

Posted at 1:24 PM, Sep 12, 2022
Central Coast universities made the list in the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best College rankings published Monday.

UC Santa Barbara, located in Isla Vista, made the top ten National Public Universities for the ninth year running. The university was listed #7 in the category.

Six University of California campuses made the top ten list. UCSB was ranked below UC Berkeley and UCLA (tied for #1) and above UC Irvine (#8), UC San Diego (#8) and UC Davis (#10).

UC Santa Barbara ranked 32 on the Best National Universities, a list that includes public and private institutions.

The university was ranked at #14 Best Colleges for Veterans and #15 for Social Mobility. The College of Engineering ranked #33 for Best Undergraduate Programs at Engineering Schools Whose Highest Degree is a Doctorate and #29 for Best Undergraduate Computer Science Program.

Cal Poly, in San Luis Obispo, was ranked #2 among Regional Universities in the West, second only to the University of Portland. Cal Poly Pomona came in at #14 and Cal Poly Humboldt Came it at #32 in the category.

Among Western universities, Cal Poly earned the top spot in the Best Colleges for Veterans, a spot it has now held for three years, #2 in Best Undergraduate Teaching and #1 in Most Innovative Schools.

The 2022-2023 report is available online.

