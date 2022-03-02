Central Coast sees the highest prices for gas in CA, reaching $5 average

Gas prices in California continue to break records on a daily basis, with the state average for a regular gallon of gas reaching a record $4.83.

This state average is no stranger to the Central Coast, where the average price for a regular gallon of gas is nearly 20 cents more, according to AAA.

San Luis Obispo County reached a record high Tuesday at $5.01 for a regular gallon of gas. To put it in perspective, one month ago San Luis Obispo County was seeing prices for a regular gallon of gas close to the state average right now, at $4.81.

Prices for a regular gallon of gas in Santa Barbara County also reached a record high on Tuesday, sitting at $4.81. That is a 20 cent difference compared to a month ago when the price for a regular gallon was $4.61 in Santa Barbara County.

According to AAA, San Luis Obispo County has the highest prices for gas in California. Napa comes in second with the average price reaching $4.98, San Francisco right behind at $4.95.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that President Biden plans to release oil from the U.S. strategic reserve.

In a statement from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the International Energy Agency member states, have agreed to a collective release of millions of barrels of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserves.

Sixty-million barrels will be released at first, per the agreement supported by the European Commission.

White House officials say the move is to protect Americans from being hit with soaring fuel prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.