Central Coast shelter 'brimming' with cats and kittens, in need of adoptions

An animal shelter in Goleta is in need of homes to foster or adopt cats and kittens.

ASAP Cats is filled with both young and older cats.

Employees say they have about 30 cats ready for adoption.

"We don't want them growing up in the shelter, we want those kitten phases to be done at home because its more successful and then we lose time here as they are growing up so we really want the people to come and support us by adopting the kittens," said Jessica Wieve, ASAP Cats executive director.

There are so many cats at the shelter they are hosting a few adoption events in September.

To find out how you can adopt a cat, click here.