Central Coast students gifted millionth book from Scripps book campaign

In its seventh year, the Scripps Howard Fund's 'If You Give a Child a Book...' campaign donated its millionth book Tuesday to children in need.

The millionth book is called, "Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea," the latest book in the Dog Man series by Dav Pilkey.

This milestone was reached with the help of your donations to our annual book campaign, raising money for one-million books within this fundraiser.

Every student at our four Central Coast Title 1 partner schools was surprised with a copy of the book today.

We caught up with some students to hear what they thought about the book.

"I am really excited because I thought it was really interesting when I first saw it," said Bonita Elementary third-grader Ana Lopez.

"They are (the book series) very cool, like how to make real movement in the book you have to flip a page, called flip-o-rama, so when you are turning pages you see a bunch of boxes to make it look like they are moving," said Oceano Elementary sixth-grader Giovani Arevalo.

Bonita Elementary in Santa Maria and Oceano Elementary held book distributions Tuesday.

If you would like to participate in this book fundraising, we will hold our fourth annual "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign in August.