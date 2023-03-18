Central Coast Surfboards hosts 'Shamrock Shredapalooza'

The community was invited to downtown San Luis Obispo to bring their skills and a skateboard for 'Shamrock Shedrapalooza' on St. Patrick's Day.

This event was hosted by Central Coast Surfboards and SLO County Boardriders Club and proceeds go to benefit the SLO County board riders.

There was live music, a silent auction, and tons of raffle prizes. One big prize included a trip to Cabo.

This was the first event of its kind and event organizers say it was so successful, that they will definitely host this event again next year on St. Patrick's Day.