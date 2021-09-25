Central Coast travel program encourages "caring tourism"

Highway 1 Discovery Route has launched its Stewardship Travel for Good Program, which encourages coastal California travelers to "make a difference while on vacation."

The program includes beach clean-ups, trail restoration, museums, and park tours along with other sustainable activities.

"We want our visitors to feel a deeper connection to our region, so ways that we do that are educating and inspiring them to do good while they're here whether it be spend a few minutes cleaning up trash, or whether it's a few hours building a trail in Montaña de Oro," said Katie Sturtevant, director of the Stewardship Travel for Good Program .

On Saturday, Travel For Good hosted a beach clean-up at Avila Beach in collaboration with the Central Coast Aquarium. Visitors could grab beach clean-up kits and help protect marine life through a couple hours of picking up left-behind trash. Each clean-up kit includes a collection bag, glove, and an Avila Beach Appreciation Stewardship tote bag.

The program offers these clean-up kits daily, with no reservations required. High school aged family members may also receive volunteer credit while on their vacation.

Clean-Up Kits are available at: Central Coast Aquarium, Avila Beach Golf Resort, Avila Lighthouse Suites, Avila Village Inn, Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort, Coastal Vacation Rentals and San Luis Bay Inn.

The Travel for Good Program promotes activities all along the Central Coast.

"The Sea Star award that was given to the program this past weekend from the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary really shines the light on a new trend of caring tourism that the Highway 1 Discovery Route has helped create and model for the state of California," said Sturtevant.

A list of activities along Highway 1 can be found here.