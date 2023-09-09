Central Coast U.S. Navy Veteran dies on 100th birthday

Central Coast Veteran Spence Stimler has died at 100-years-old.

Stimler's family said he died Monday on his 100th birthday.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, who served aboard various vessels in World War II.

Stimler's family said he was the last surviving crew member of the Navy submarine USS Pampanito, SS-383, which is now a museum at Pier 45 in San Francisco. Stimler's family tells KSBY the museum learned of his passing and flew the flag at half mast on the USS Pampanito on Thursday.

Stimler lived in Santa Maria and was reportedly the oldest living member of the national organization, San Luis Obispo Submarine Veterans, or SLO Subvets.