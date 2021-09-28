Central Coast Veteran celebrates 105th birthday

A World War II Veteran in San Luis Obispo celebrated his 105th birthday Monday.

Joseph Abrahams enlisted in the Army in 1939 and served until 1946.

Abrahams was stationed at Fort Knox and worked in an Eleanor Roosevelt program which retrained soldiers that went AWOL.

After fulfilling his duties with the Army, Abrahams became a doctor and worked for many years at the Atascadero State Hospital.

Abrams celebrated his birthday with friends at his home in San Luis Obispo Monday.

When KSBY asked Abrahams how he felt about the days' celebrations he said, "I feel very good about it. I'm overflowing with gratitude. I think that's wonderful," said Joseph Abrahams.

Abrahams has also written several books, including one he's working on right now. He says that to write the book he dictates it to another person who types on a computer and then it's read back to him and he edits it.