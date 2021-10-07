Central Coast Veterans Museum asks for community's input

The Central Coast Veterans Museum of San Luis Obispo is asking for the community's feedback on how they can better serve them.

They are requesting for museum visitors, and those who have not yet visited, to fill out an anonymous survey.

Their goal is to find ways to be more interactive with the community into the next year.

The survey is set to close on December 1, 2021.

Recently, the museum accepted U.S. Army Vietnam, Combat Veteran, retired SLOPD Police Captain and former Chief of Police at Cuesta College, Bart Topham, as new President and Director.

“Bart’s extensive background in leadership and dedication to serving our community makes him a natural fit for the position," said Sandra McGregor, CCVMM Board of Directors.

Former President Jack Jones passed away in 2017, while the museum’s Director/Curator Harry Hoover has retired after 19 years.

The museum is located in the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building.

