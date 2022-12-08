Watch Now
Central Coast Veterans Museum unveils Pearl Harbor remembrance display

Pearl Harbor remembrance memorial
Posted at 9:17 PM, Dec 07, 2022
In honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in San Luis Obispo unveiled its renovated World War Two Pearl Harbor display.

The display now features a piece of the historic USS Arizona, which was sunk during the December 7, 1941, attack at Pearl Harbor.

“We have a piece of the USS Arizona superstructure, a piece that was sunken with the ship that threw in an arrangement with the U.S. Navy. We can now permanently display here in our Central Coast Museum," said Bart Topham, the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum president and director.

The ship still sits at the bottom of Pearl Harbor, and the new display features photos and items honoring the more than 1,000 Navy and Marine servicemembers who died while serving on the ship.

The artifact was donated by the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Hawaii.

