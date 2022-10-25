Central Coast veterans visiting military memorials in Washington, D.C.

The Honor Flight Central Coast California is now in their second day in Washington D.C., visiting military memorials throughout our nation’s capital.

KSBY Daybreak Anchor Neil Hebert is there with the group of 25 veterans and their guardians.

The group departed early Monday morning from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and received a warm welcome into the airport in Phoenix.

Four Central Coast veterans took part in the laying of the wreath ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. #HonorFlight pic.twitter.com/AD76hgQpFF — Neil Hebert (@Neil_Hebert) October 25, 2022

Patrons in the gates surrounding cheered the veterans on as they walked off the plane.

When the veterans eventually landed in Washington, D.C., they were welcomed with a water cannon salute, with water shooting over the plane. A special honor for their service.

The veterans Tuesday are checking out all kinds of memorials, including the Air Force Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial and the Women’s Memorial.

They will return home to the Central Coast Wednesday night, arriving at the San Luis Obispo airport around 8:30 p.m.