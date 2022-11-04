Watch Now
Central Coast Weavers’ 15th annual Sale and Guild Showcase

Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 13:20:05-04

Central Coast Weavers' 15th annual Sale and Guild showcase is held Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio, at 9156 Santa Margarita Road, in Atascadero.

On Saturday, November 5, the event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, November 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free.

There will be fine handwoven and handcrafted items, including clothing, household items, gifts, and jewelry all locally handcrafted by Central Coast Weavers members.

Central Coast Weavers is a local non-profit organization, made up of local weavers and spinners that share information, and promote and celebrate handweaving and spinning on the Central Coast.

According to their website, sharing information and friendship while promoting weaving and spinning are at the heart of the guild.

Masks are required to be worn indoors for everyone.

For more information, you can visit centralcoastweavers.org or call 805 438-5501.

