Central Coast wineries hosting "Vino for Vets" Memorial Day weekend

Central Coast wineries and tasting rooms are stepping up in support of Honor Flight Central Coast California this Memorial Day weekend, according to an Honor Flight press release.

More than two dozen wineries are participating in “Vino for Vets,” an annual fundraiser that supports Honor Flight, the local organization that takes veterans on trips to Washington DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service.

Vino for Vets is a promotion in which individual wineries and tasting rooms volunteer to showcase Honor Flight.

Funds are raised via efforts that may include donating a percentage of tasting room fees and wine sales, displaying special Honor Flight donation jars, or offering special promotions and sale incentives in tasting rooms.

Vino for Vets is slated to run Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of Memorial Weekend, May 27-29.

Individual winery participation dates may vary.