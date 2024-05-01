Central Coast wineries participate in Vino for Vets in honor of Memorial Day

Over a dozen wineries and tasting rooms are getting ready to commemorate veterans this month with the annual fundraiser, Vino for Vets.

Now very much a tradition, Vino for Vets sees the local winery community come together and honor the contributions of our nation's heroes. Throughout the month, participating wineries will be offering complimentary tastings to pass holders.

"The beauty of Vino for Vets lies in its diversity of contributions. Our wineries have embraced this extended celebration wholeheartedly. Their creativity and generosity continue to inspire us." Bear McGill, President of the Honor Flight board

Patrons can acquire tasting passports and unlock complimentary tastings, all part of the festivities. These passports will also serve as early access tickets to another fundraiser supporting veterans, happening in the fall.

This year will mark the 10th anniversary of Honor Flight Central Coast, with a record number of women veterans participating. These are a few of the many being honored:



A Commander in the Navy serving 22 years, including a role in the White House during President Nixon's tenure.

An Army Sergeant with two years of service.

A Navy storekeeper with 20 years of service.

A Navy veteran who served in Okinawa, Japan, for seven years.

For more information on Vino for Vets, and tasting passports, visit honorflightccc.org. Please find a list of participating wineries:

