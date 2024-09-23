In Cambria, the Central Coast Woodcarvers Chapter 7 held its 44th annual Woodcarving Show on Sunday.

The club was chartered by the California Carvers Guild in 1973 and has allowed woodworkers on the Central Coast to share their creations with each other ever since.

On Sunday, attendees competed in a timed carving competition, displayed their pieces, and sold their carving art.

"The Central Coast Woodcarving Show is amazing. I think all of the people that are in the wood carvers club, even if they can't come to the meetings, they just come here and just see their beautiful artwork and how long and how many hours they put into everything," wood carver Vivian Foronjy said. "It's just so beautiful."

The Central Coast Woodcarvers hold weekly in-person carving sessions at St. Timothy's Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays.