Ceremony honors new commander at Vandenberg Space Force Base

A change-of-command ceremony was held at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.

Major General Douglas A. Schiess was made the commander of the Combined Force Space Component Command at Vandenberg Space Force Base, replacing Major General DeAnna M. Burt.

Dozens of personnel from Vandenberg Space Force Base as well as military officers from Great Britain, Canada, Australia, France and Germany were present for the ceremony.

General James H. Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, presided over the change-of-command ceremony.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be the commander of the Combined Force Space Component Command," Schiess told KSBY. "We are an integral part of U.S. Space Command's responsibility to deter aggression against the United States and for our allies. We are just looking forward to continuing the legacy of the many commanders before General Burt and others."

Most recently, Schiess served at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, where he was Deputy Commanding General of Operations for Space Operations Command. He has also served at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida and served at Vandenberg Air Force Base from March 1997 to July 1998.

"We're just happy to be here and be a part of the local community," Schiess said.