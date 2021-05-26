CERT program offering basic training class to improve disaster response skills

The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training Program is offering a CERT Basic Training class, which teaches basic disaster response skills.

The class is designed to teach individuals to help themselves and those around them in the event of an emergency.

Participants will learn how to prepare for disasters, basic first aid, procedures for conducting search and rescue and other helpful safety practices.

The course is online with two in-class practical skills training days.

The in-class training days are on Saturday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendance is required at both in-class training sessions in order to complete the course.

You can access the course on your mobile device or computer and complete it at your own pace.

Register for this course by going to www.northslocountycert.org and clicking on the Register at Eventbride button.