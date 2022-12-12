Chabad of Paso to host menorah lighting celebration this Sunday

Chabad of Paso Robles will light a nine-foot public Hanukkah menorah at the Paso Robles downtown city park gazebo, on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. This will mark the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The community can enjoy hot soup and latkes, live music, and crafts and activities for children. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for participants to light at home.

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin will be in attendance.

For more information about Hanukkah and a local schedule of events, click here.