Chance of rain, near-freezing temperatures prompt warming center to open in Five Cities

The South County Warming Center will open Tuesday night as near-freezing temperatures and scattered showers impact the Central Coast.

People seeking shelter from the cold can stay overnight between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The shelter is located at 800 W. Branch St. which is right next to the Arroyo Grande Library.

Transportation will be provided from the following locations across the Five Cities:



Pickup at Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.

Pickup at Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.

Pickup at Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.

Pickup at St. Anthony’s at 5:45 p.m.

Pickup at the Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.

Drop off at the regional center at 6:15 p.m.



Guests will be provided with a warm meal and a cot to sleep on after they undergo mandatory screening. The time window for arrival is between the hours of 5:30 and 8 p.m.

No drugs or alcohol will be allowed inside the building. County officials add that pets are also not allowed inside.

The center is automatically activated when there is a 50% or greater chance of rain coupled with temperatures at or below 38 degrees.

Anyone with questions regarding the shelter’s opening can call 805-202-3615.