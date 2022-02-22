Watch
Chance of rain, near-freezing temperatures prompt warming center to open in Five Cities

The South County Warming Center is located next to the Arroyo Grande Library
5Cities Homeless Coalition
Warming centers are opening for those in need of shelter at night.
South County warming center opens
Posted at 2:00 PM, Feb 22, 2022
The South County Warming Center will open Tuesday night as near-freezing temperatures and scattered showers impact the Central Coast.

People seeking shelter from the cold can stay overnight between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The shelter is located at 800 W. Branch St. which is right next to the Arroyo Grande Library.

Transportation will be provided from the following locations across the Five Cities:

  • Pickup at Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.
  • Pickup at Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.
  • Pickup at Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.
  • Pickup at St. Anthony’s at 5:45 p.m.
  • Pickup at the Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.
  • Drop off at the regional center at 6:15 p.m.

Guests will be provided with a warm meal and a cot to sleep on after they undergo mandatory screening. The time window for arrival is between the hours of 5:30 and 8 p.m.
No drugs or alcohol will be allowed inside the building. County officials add that pets are also not allowed inside.

The center is automatically activated when there is a 50% or greater chance of rain coupled with temperatures at or below 38 degrees.

Anyone with questions regarding the shelter’s opening can call 805-202-3615.

