Change of Command ceremony held at Vandenberg Space Force Base

A Change of Command ceremony was held at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday.

Col. Robert A. Long was made Commander of Space Launch Delta 30, relieving Col. Anthony J. Mastalir of his command.

"To the men and women of Space Launch Delta 30, I am fully confident that the team that drove the creation of the automated flight safety system, to have blazed new trails of launch mission assurance, that preserves and protects over 100,000 acres and more than 10,000 teammates, a team that quite literally punched a global pandemic right in the face is ready, willing, able and on its way to defining and building a 21st-century spaceport," he said.

Before this assignment, Col. Long was the senior military assistant to the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.

Col. Mastalir will deploy to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar to begin the process of standing up U.S. Space Forces Central Command.