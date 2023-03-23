Watch Now
Change of venue for SMJUHS District-wide musical "Chicago"

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students will present “Chicago” inside the Clark Center for the performing arts in Arroyo Grande beginning Thursday at 7 p.m.
The venue located changed from SMJUHSD Performing Arts Center at Pioneer Valley High School to Arroyo Grande's Clark Center due to damages from an accidental fire sprinkler activation according to SMJUHSD offficials.

The musical is set in the roaring 20s during the jazz age. It tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail and their use of manipulation, feminism, and the power of the media to obtain fame.

Broadway’s Lavon Fisher-Wilson plans to perform with the cast on opening night.

The district-wide musical will take place Friday, March 24 and 30, 31, and April 1. All shows will begin at 7 p.m.

