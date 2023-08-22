Roundabout is one of many projects in the works to reduce delays off Hwy 101 at Avila Beach Dr.

Construction on a new roundabout off Highway 101 and Avila Beach Drive could begin early next year.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department, the plan aims to make things more efficient for drivers while reducing delays.

“As bicyclists we like roundabouts, because it slows everyone down and everyone has to pay attention,” Donna Smith, a bicyclist, said.

Information from public works shows there is a significant backup during peak weekday hours and also on weekends at the Southbound off ramp of Avila Beach Drive and Shell Beach Road.

Caltrans reports nearly $7 million has been awarded to SLOCOG by the California Transportation Commission for the project, which includes numerous other community benefits that will be incorporated in the project.

Aaron Yonker, Public Works Project Manager, said the proposed improvements consist of three main components: a roundabout at the southbound ramp intersection, modifications to the northbound off-ramp, and a Park & Ride lot and Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus stop at the southwest corner of Avila Beach Drive and Shell Beach Road, providing 46 parking spaces.

In addition, he said multi-modal transportation improvements will be included in the design consisting of pedestrian sidewalks and crosswalks to promote safe access, class-II bike lanes at the roundabout approach and departure, a multi-use pathway located below US 101 adjoining to the sidewalks and class-II bike lanes allowing bicyclists and pedestrians to safely bypass the roundabout and US 101 underpass.

“I’ve seen people just try to pull out in front of people not realizing how fast they're going,” Lukehart said.

Avila Valley Barn Owner, Raven Lukehart, said that in the summer when there are many tourists, traffic is bad in the area.

“You see everyone backed up, just waiting for their turn to try and make that turn on to Avila Beach Drive,” Lukehart continued.

Phase one of the project began back in 2016. If all goes as planned, work is expected to begin in the beginning of 2024.

“I think roundabouts are more attractive than a regular intersection,” Michael Smith, a bicyclist, said.

The estimated construction cost is expected to be a little more than $13 million with the majority of the money coming from grant funding.

“It’s hard to imagine that a roundabout won’t be a benefit and create safety for all of our visitors and visitors of Avila Beach,” Lukehart said.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department, the project is predicted to be finished by the end of summer 2025.