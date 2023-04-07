Changes being made at Hwy 1 intersection outside Lompoc following multiple crashes

Drivers heading between Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base may notice additional changes at Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

It stems from a study that began three years ago following what Caltrans described as “a pattern of broadside traffic collisions caused by failure to yield by motorists.”

About a month ago, Caltrans installed channelizers on the highway in that location.

The white poles highlight the lanes to turn off the highway onto Santa Lucia Canyon Road and also the lane that merges from the road to the northbound lanes of the highway.

Other work involved in the project includes striping, refreshing pavement arrows on the highway, limit line and stop sign stencil on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, two-way reflective markers, refreshed double yellow striping and the repair of about 50 feet of pavement.

Some of the work has already been completed.

Caltrans says the study began in March 2020 due to increased traffic volume and incidents at that location.

The changes decided on are data driven and based on the configuration of the road, according to Caltrans.

No word on the overall cost of the project.

