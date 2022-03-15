City leaders to discuss pay to park program in Downtown Paso Robles

Changes may once again be coming to Paso Robles' downtown parking program.

The City Council Tuesday night will be considering a recommendation that would do away with free parking and instead charge drivers $2 per hour from the moment they park.

Currently, people can park for free for the first two hours and $1 per hour after that from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The solar-powered pay stations are focused in the downtown area, encompassing 13th through 10th streets and bordered by Spring and Pine streets.

The agenda item cites the parking program as not yet achieving cost-neutrality, adding that if the proposed changes are implemented, net revenue would be approximately $1.5 million at the end of five years.

Changes are also proposed for the Senior Permit Program.