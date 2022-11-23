Changes to Santa Maria trash services due to holiday

The City of Santa Maria advises residents that there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day).

During holiday weeks, street sweeping and solid waste collection services occur one day later than usual.

Residents should place residential containers outside by 6 a.m. the next day.

The Santa Maria Regional Landfill will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and will reopen on Friday, November 25 at 7 a.m.

All city administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 due to the holiday.

Questions may be directed to the utility department at (805) 925-0951 extension 7270.