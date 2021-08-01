Chapman Estate windmill renovation underway

Shell Beach's iconic windmill is being renovated in response to fears of the structure toppling into the ocean below.

The Chapman Estate, located at 1243 Ocean Blvd in Shell Beach, is renovating the windmill on the property. The large project is being funded by donations gathered from community members by the Chapman Estate Foundation and the City of Pismo Beach.

The windmill's current foundation is cracking, and without intervention, it could topple the entire structure off of the cliff and into the sea.

The project is estimated to be finished in time for guests to enjoy the completed windmill at the Chapman Estate's annual fundraiser "Swingin' by the Sea' which takes place

on Sep. 8. According to the foundation, all proceeds raised through the fundraiser will go directly towards updating all lighting structures on the estate grounds.

The Chapman Estate Foundation is a non-profit organization working alongside the City of Pismo Beach to preserve Clifford Chapman's Estate.

