Charges dismissed for suspect in Santa Ynez homicide

Charges against a man arrested in a Santa Ynez murder case have been dismissed.

Due to new information regarding Terry Wilson’s cause of death, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office says it can not proceed with the homicide case against Rylen Quinn Svane Morris at this time. No other details were provided.

On Oct. 8, 2022, Wilson, 72, was found dead near his home in Santa Ynez.

Detectives said 26-year-old Morris from Lancaster was believed to be the man who attacked Wilson and then fled the scene. He was arrested and charged with murder.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said Morris and Wilson knew each other. Morris was in a former dating relationship with Wilson's daughter.