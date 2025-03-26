Charges filed in connection with Isla Vista shooting, robbery

Attempted murder charges have been filed in connection with a robbery and shooting in Isla Vista last week.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, attempted robbery and robbery against Jackson Kyle Jue, 20, on Tuesday. Multiple illegal possession of firearms charges were also added.

The charges stem from an incident in Isla Vista on March 19 where authorities said a young woman had been found with a gunshot wound on El Colegio Road and Los Carneros Road near the Santa Ynez Tunnel at around 10:34 p.m.

The DA’s Office states she was a victim of the attempted robbery, with another person being the victim of a robbery. It’s alleged Jue was responsible and armed with a gun at the time.

In an emergency notification posted on the UC Santa Barbara Police Department website, officials said the shooting occurred during an armed robbery.

UCSB police later announced they arrested Jue, with the help of multiple agencies including the US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, late Thursday in Concord.

Jue appeared in a Santa Barbara County courtroom Tuesday but did not enter a plea.

He’s currently being held without bail in Santa Barbara County Jail and is due back in court for continued arraignment on Friday.

An update on the woman's condition has not been released.