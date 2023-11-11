Charity golf classic raises funds and honors local veterans

A Central Coast nonprofit hosted its 3rd annual charity golf classic in Santa Maria Friday.

The Tee it Up for Veterans event hosted by the Band of Brothers is a fundraiser to better support our Central Coast veteran community.

Organizers said the event was a military-themed, fun-filled day of golf, camaraderie, unique activities and more.

The fundraiser began with a ceremony of the Honor Guard from VSFB presenting the colors. Thank you cards were also given to the veterans before the tournament began.

"Today is about remembering all of those who served our country. So it's very important to come out and honor those who are serving. And we have, I think, about 70 veterans who are either playing today or who are going to be getting honored tonight," said organizer, Robert Tolan.

All proceeds will go to Band of Brothers and Welcome Home Military Heroes. After the golf tournament, participants enjoyed a dinner and auction segment. Organizers also presented the prestigious Central Coast Veteran and Patriot of the Year awards.