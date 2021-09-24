Charity ride for arthritis comes through the Central Coast

A bike charity tour for arthritis made a stop in Santa Maria Thursday.

The California Coast Classic Bike tour rides for eight days along Highway 1 from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

More than 200 riders participated in the tour.

The ride has raised more than $1 million for arthritis foundations.

"Through these donations we provide real services to people in the form of camps for kids who have arthritis, leadership weekends, parent bonding weekends and we fund research, we fund many many different patient initiatives and quality of life enhancement," said Arthritis Foundation volunteer, Julie Kelly.

Thursday was the sixth day of the tour. Riders stopped in Santa Maria for a few hours before making their way to Los Olivos at the end of the day.

The ride finishes in Saturday after the bikers have traveled more than 500 miles.