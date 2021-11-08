Charity roping event raises money for Jack's Helping Hand

On Sunday morning, Cal Poly student Dalton Pearce hosted a special roping event for the children of Jack's Helping Hand.

The event took place at the Madonna Inn arena, featuring a special presentation from Pearce for the kids as part of his senior project.

“Showing some of the kids what team roping is and giving a little demonstration on how to rope a dummy and the art of roping,” said Pearce.

Pearce competes professionally in rodeo. He is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association and participates in about 60 rodeos a year across the West Coast and in states such as Florida and Texas.

“Team roping is one of those things that are universal,” explained Pearce. “It's like math, you don’t have to speak English, you don’t have to be a part of this culture, you can learn it and still have a good time.”

Following the presentation, the public could watch the main jackpot roping event. An opportunity to raise funds for the organization.

Among the attendees were children from the Little Riders Program with Jack’s Helping Hand, who ride horses in an adaptive setting.

“We love when we get to collaborate with Cal Poly and senior projects that are being done,” said Leslie Orradre, a representative of Jack’s Helping Hand. “We love the compassion that Cal Poly students have.”

Jack's Helping Hand provides assistance and programs to children with cancer and special needs.