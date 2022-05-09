Charles Paddock Zoo brings animals and treats together for Mother's Day

Bringing sweet treats and zoo animals together for this Mother's Day.

The Charles Paddock Zoo invited community members to participate in their event The Cookie Adventure.

This is the 11th year the zoo hosted the event.

On Mother's Day, visitors were able to see the zoo's animals while sampling different cookies provided by the Sun and Bun Bakery.

"You know a lot of people that come to the zoo don't even realize we do it, they're always kind of pleasantly surprised so that's just a nice little treat, just something for Mother's Day that we can do," said Alan Baker, Charles Paddock Zoo director.

Cookie flavors included Macadamia, Peanut Butter and M&M.