The Charles Paddock Zoo is inviting all Military personnel to visit the zoo for free on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All Active Duty Armed Forces members, and their spouses and children, will receive free admission to the Zoo with their Military ID.

The day will include a Veterans Memorial Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Tri-tip BBQ hosted by Kiwanis of Atascadero.

The Charles Paddock Zoo looks forward to saying “thank you” to the men and women serving here and abroad.