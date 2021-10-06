Charles Paddock Zoo to host Halloween event

Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo will host its annual Zoo Boo event on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The family-friendly event is catered to all ages and welcomes attendees to experience a "not-too-scary" Halloween.

The experience will include a haunted house, carnival games, trick-or-treats, and other fun activities.

Admission is $12 per zoo member, $13 per person, and free to children 2 and under.

The zoo is encouraging visitors to bring a reusable trick-or-treat bag.

The event is sponsored by Pure Pediatric Dentistry, America West Tire & Auto, Placer Title Company, and New Times.

Charles Paddock Zoo acquires a variety of exotic species from all over the globe and is committed to conserving and protecting them.

