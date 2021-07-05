Charles Paddock Zoo to host Ice Cream Zoofari this month

The Charles Paddock Zoo is announcing their Ice Cream Zoofari. The summer event is for all ages and will feature music, activities, and sweet treats.

Ice cream lovers can mark their calendars for the event, which will take place on Saturday, July 17, at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero. From 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., visitors can enjoy a variety of ice cream, yogurt and root beer. The event will feature Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream, and there will be sugar-free options available.

The zoo calls the Zoofari a “must do” event, and tickets include admission to the zoo and all-you-can-eat ice cream sundaes.

Tickets cost $15 for visitors 12 years and older and $11 for visitors three to 11 years old. Children ages two and under are free.

Zoo members will receive a $2 discount on each ticket.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is accredited by the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, and is dedicated to education about the natural world and the conservation of endangered species.

The zoo is located next to Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41.

For additional zoo information, visit their website or call (805) 461-5080.

