Charles Paddock Zoo welcomes group from Central Valley zoo

A group from another California zoo met toured the Charles Paddock Zoo earlier this month.

An expert delegation from the Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi met with Atascadero city leaders and toured the city’s zoo on July 12.

Zoo officials say the group wanted to learn what made Charles Paddock Zoo successful with limited resources.

“We were happy to share our experience with this delegation,” said Mayor Heather Moreno in a statement. “They care deeply about the value that the zoo adds to their community and what it means to local families.”

Charles Paddock Zoo officials say they encouraged the Micke Grove Zoo to seek accreditation with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, which would ensure animal wellbeing and protect endangered species.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is the only AZA accredited zoo in San Luis Obispo County.