Chicago to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre this summer

Chicago announced Monday that they will perform at Vina Robles Ampitheatre, Friday, August 25, at 8 p.m.

Chicago is a rock and roll and the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

The band's first album, Chicago Transit Authority, which fused pop, rock and jazz together, was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014. \

Robert Lamm and James Pankow – the legendary songwriters responsible for mega-hits such as, "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday In The Park," "Feelin' Stronger Every Day," "Make Me Smile," and many others – were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017.

There will be three original members performing; Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone.

This year marks the band's 56th consecutive year of touring, never missing a year.

Tickets go on sale, Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Vina Robles has announced a few other concerts this summer. Those include, M83 on May 14, Ringo Starr on June 16, 'Tori Amos on July 22, and Michael Franti and Spearhead on August 18.