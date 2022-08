A child died after being struck by a vehicle in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Nectarine Ave. between Mandarin Dr. and Alondra Dr.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say the child was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. His name and age have not yet been released.

Sheriff's officials say the collision is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Major Accident Response Team.