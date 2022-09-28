Child found dead after rollover crash in Lompoc, others hospitalized

A rollover crash along Hwy 1 Wednesday morning has killed at least one person, fire officials said.

A single vehicle went off the road, flipping over into heavy brush, along Hwy 1 just south of Santa Lucia Rd. in Lompoc. The crash was called in at about 7:57 a.m.

A southbound lane Hwy 1 are closed due to the crash, Caltrans District 5 officials said in a tweet.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say a child was found dead under the vehicle.

They say an adult driver sustained head injuries in the crash. Another injured child is being airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. A teen is being taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

First responders are searching by ground and air for more possible patients.

This is the second major injury crash at the intersection in within two weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.