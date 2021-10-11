Watch
Child hospitalized after being hit by truck in Santa Maria

KSBY
The collision happened at the corner of Pine and Jones Sts. in Santa Maria.
A girl has been hospitalized after being hit while riding her bike early Monday morning, officials say.

The girl, about 7 or 8 years old, was riding her bicycle northbound on Pine St. in Santa Maria. At around 7:30 a.m., she was hit by a Ford truck traveling eastbound on Jones St., officials told KSBY.

In the crash, the bike broke in half.

The girl was taken to the hospital. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene to give information to law enforcement.

The Santa Maria Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

