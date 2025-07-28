Child suffers major injuries in parking lot crash at Lopez Lake

A child was struck by a pickup truck in the Mustang Water Slides parking lot at Lopez Lake on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

It happened at about 6:40 p.m.

According to the CHP, the child was riding a tricycle in the parking lot. When the driver of the pickup was exiting the parking lot, he felt an impact, stopped, got out and found the child under the truck.

Officers say the child was alert but suffered major injuries and was taken by helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

The CHP says its investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to call the San Luis Obispo Area CHP office at (805) 594-8700.