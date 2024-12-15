Children and families received new holiday wheels at Vandenberg Space Force Base

On Saturday, bikes were given to children and families stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base at Saint Mary's church.

“I've been wanting a new bike for a long time and it makes me excited because I don't have to walk everywhere now,” Jordan Duran said.

The annual 'Christmas Bikes for Kids' event is a way to show support and appreciation for Military families.

“This is the first time they've gotten brand new bikes,” Susan, a Vandenberg spouse, said.

Susan and Matt are stationed at Vandenberg. Their six children all received new bikes.

“We know bikes aren't cheap and because our kids ride hard we've always picked up bikes off Facebook Marketplace,” Susan said.

“It's exciting that the kids love riding the bikes and now they can get a new one instead of trying to find a used one for them,” Appelyn Miller said.

For Mister Duran, the event provided new bikes for his three children during the holiday season.

“It's fun for our kids to know they're going to be safe with the helmets and everything is adjusted for them,” Duran said.

The event is put on by the Village Dirtbags. The Lompoc mountain biking group has given away more than 2,000 bikes at this event over the past 17 years.

“The people who we are attending are important to us, the military folks,” Michael Gill said. "They do a lot for us and we feel like we want to do something for them."

Community members made donations and contributions to pay for bikes for the event.

Helmets and bikes are purchased through Main Street Cycles in Santa Maria.