Children to race for a turkey at 45th annual Turkey Trot Fun Run

The Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department is teaming up with the Lions Club and Central Coast Athletics Foundation to host the 45th Annual Turkey Trot Fun Run.

This year, the run will take place on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m at the Arroyo Grande High School Track.

The Turkey Trot Fun Run gives children in preschool through 8th grade a chance to race for a Thanksgiving turkey.

Everyone who participates will get a t-shirt, participation ribbon and a raffle ticket for additional prizes.

Runners will also have the chance to win a frozen turkey for 1st place, frozen chicken for 2nd place, and frozen Cornish Game Hen for 3rd place.

Registration costs $5 per runner.

Girls and boys will run the same distance but compete separately.