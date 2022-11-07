Children's Resource Network partners with CHP to collect toys

The Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast and California Highway Patrol are collecting donations for kids in need.

The donations will go towards the CHIP's for kids program, which collects toys to give to families and children during the holidays.

Each year, the gifts are distributed to children on the central coast the weekend before Christmas.

The chips for kids toy drive helps provide toys to about 5,000 children annually.

"For many children and many families, this is their Christmas. The toys that they see from us are their actual Christmas toys. And it just shows that you know not just the rich families get to celebrate Christmas, but families that are struggling, that are under duress as well get to receive gifts from Santa Clause," said Lisa Ray, Founder and CEO of the Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast.

There are no referrals or documents required for families in need to receive free Christmas toys.

The events are open to the public on a first-come-first-served basis.

There are gifts for all ages.