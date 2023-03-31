Chimney Rock Rd. repairs expected to begin next week

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department is planning to start repairs on Chimney Rock Rd. in Paso Robles on Monday, April 3.

The road was completely washed out during a storm on March 9, leaving about 100 residents in lakeside communities at Lake Nacimiento stranded.

The road had already suffered damage from previous storms. On January 9, culverts beneath Chimney Rock Rd. near Fawn Lane were washed out. Emergency repairs were made and it was reopened on January 24. However, Public Works says further storms caused damage to one of the two culverts, leading to a complete failure of the road and an 80-foot long, 50-foot deep washout.

County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Chimney Rock Road was washed out during a storm in March 2023.

Public Works officials say steep terrain, unstable soil, rising lake levels, and a series of storms have delayed repair efforts until now.

Officials expect that by the week of April 24, residents in Running Deer Ranch, Tri Counties, and Cal Shasta will again have access to their homes via Chimney Rock Rd. Since the washout, they have only been able to travel in and out of the area by boat.

The repair work will reportedly take place in three phases. According to Public Works, the first phase will involve building a temporary road upstream that will provide limited access to residents, construction equipment, and emergency vehicles. Next, a single-lane temporary bridge will be constructed over the washout on Chimney Rock Rd. The final phase will be the long-term repair of the road which officials say may include a permanent bridge or a large culvert capable of handling a 100-year storm.